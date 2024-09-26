Alabama, many new itineraries to explore in the American South

In 1974, President Nixon resigned Watergate scandal and Lynyrd Skynyrd criticized the song “Sweet Home Alabama”. racism of South American states. Indeed, the famous folk song has nothing to do with nostalgia for the skies and scenery of the place, but, despite the contradictions and shadows of the past, this corner of the American South has its charms and is worth visiting at least once. in a lifetime.

It will be 2025 Itinerary yearA well motivated effort There are 25 ways It will cross the Americas from January next year and explore the various souls characteristic of the continent. An event in Milan previewed the first three on the list, inviting Italians to expand their horizons to reach iconic destinations that celebrate the nature and art-cultural heritage of the Deep South with its various nuances.

Discovering Alabama: First Recommended Itineraries

2025 is the year when some important anniversaries like 60 years are celebrated abroad.Bloody Sunday” March 7 and march from Selmpa to Montgomery on March 25. Also, December 1 marks the 70th anniversary of the Rosa Parks boycott. Therefore A trip to Alabama It is certainly enriched by tragic and violent events, but they are worth remembering in the hope that they will not be repeated.

In fact, the first suggested itineraries encouraged interest in places like civil rights, historic restaurants, and celebrity itineraries. Baptist Church The restaurant is located on 16th Street in Birmingham Wintzell’s Oyster House Active in Mobile for 85 years, and Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery. The Civil Rights Tour also takes visitors to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery.

Try the local cuisine

As with any self-respecting traveller, there is a desire to taste the local cuisine, which must be satisfied. Alabama has some restaurants with a long tradition Chris’ Hotdogs and Montgomery Active for over a century. Among the typical dishes of this southern state, the crawfish etouffèe That is, a crab stew served with rice, the Gumbo It is a soup made from meat, seafood or catfish with vegetables. Then you can try Bread puddingIt’s a sweet bread pudding with vanilla and whiskey sauce, and the JambalayaLike paella. If you remember the passion Forrest Comp Combining ingredients for shrimp is easy.

City and nature

In addition to the history, food, and music that define Alabama’s heart and soul, the landscape and natural beauty are not to be underestimated. You can explore the beaches with the suggested itineraries Golf shops and the cities of Orange Beach, Montgomery and Mobile, BirminghamLittle River Canyon National Preserve, Alligator Valley, Cathedral Caverns State Park. Among the lights and shadows are many places to visit to learn more about the culture and soul of Alabama.