Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: Trump urges Israel to strike Iranian nuclear sites – News

Israel must strike Iranian nuclear sites. Donald Trump said this during a rally in North Carolina. The businessman told those who asked him about his opinion of US President Joe Biden’s response to the possibility of the Jewish state attacking Tehran’s nuclear plants: “The answer should have been: Strike nuclear energy first and then worry about it later.” .

Biden said he was against that, and in the past few hours he also slowed down targeting oil fields. Trump added, “If they do it, they will do it. We will find out what Israel’s plans are.” According to Biden, the Israeli government has not yet determined its response to the Iranian attack.