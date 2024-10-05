Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: Trump urges Israel to strike Iranian nuclear sites – News

08:32
UNIFIL: We remain in all our locations in Lebanon
The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL, which includes more than 1,000 Italian soldiers, officially announced that it would not leave the positions it controls in southern Lebanon, despite Israel’s request to “relocate.” This came in an official statement by the UN mission, confirming what was announced this evening by the head of UN peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, according to what was reported by the Associated Press.
“On September 30, the IDF informed UNIFIL of its intention to conduct limited incursions into Lebanon. They asked us to move, and to move from some of our positions.”
06:00
Blinken announces US humanitarian aid worth $157 million to Lebanon
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States will provide “nearly $157 million in new humanitarian assistance to support populations affected by the conflict in Lebanon and the region.”
Blinken added in a statement published by the US State Department, “This funding will meet the new and existing needs of internally displaced persons and refugees inside Lebanon and the communities that host them.” She added that this aid “will also support those fleeing to neighboring Syria.”
“Emergency food aid, shelter, blankets, hygiene and protection supplies, water and sanitation will serve as a critical lifeline for those who have suffered unimaginable hardships,” Blinken said, recalling that the United States “provided nearly $386 million over the past year.” To support vulnerable populations in Lebanon and Syria affected by the worsening conflict.
05:12
A leader in the military wing of Hamas was killed in a raid on northern Lebanon
The leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Mr. Atallah Ali, was killed in an Israeli attack in Lebanon: this is what the Palestinian Islamic movement itself announced, citing local media.
Hamas said on Telegram that “Ali and three members of his family” were killed “by a bombing on their home in the Al-Dhawi refugee camp in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.”
01:37
Trump: Israel must strike Iranian nuclear sites
Israel must strike Iranian nuclear sites. Donald Trump said this during a rally in North Carolina. The businessman told those who asked him about his opinion of US President Joe Biden’s response to the possibility of the Jewish state attacking Tehran’s nuclear plants: “The answer should have been: Strike nuclear energy first and then worry about it later.” .
Biden said he was against that, and in the past few hours he also slowed down targeting oil fields. Trump added, “If they do it, they will do it. We will find out what Israel’s plans are.” According to Biden, the Israeli government has not yet determined its response to the Iranian attack.
00:28
The Israeli army launches a raid on a Hamas command center in a school in Gaza
The Israeli army announced that it had targeted, in a recent air strike, “terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the Gaza Strip” located “in a complex that was previously used as the “Ahmed Al-Kurd” school in the Gaza Strip.” Central Gaza Strip.” The IDF confirms that it adopted “several measures before the attack to reduce the risk of harm to civilians” and accuses Hamas of “systematically misusing civilian infrastructure.”
23:58
United States: No guarantees from Israel regarding Iranian nuclear facilities
Israel did not provide any guarantees to the Biden administration that targeting Iranian nuclear facilities is out of the question. CNN reported this, citing an administration official, who said it was “really hard to say” whether Israel would use the anniversary of the October 7 attack to retaliate.
