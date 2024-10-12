Aise.it – ​​International Foreign Press Agency

washington\is\- Yesterday, the sky above the American capital witnessed a breathtaking scene: Fritchi Tricolore They flew Washington, DC Giving a moment of extraordinary emotions to the Italian community and to all those present. The Frecce Tricolori is an undisputed symbol of Italian excellence and pride The colors of the Italian flag painted in the skyWhich sparked a deep sense of belonging and pride among the participants. The event was not just pure entertainment, but also an opportunity to… Strengthening the relationship with the homeland And to remember the importance Keeping Italian traditions and culture alive even abroad.

In fact, the event had enthusiastic participation from the Italian community: a large group gathered in Arlington to enjoy the parade and proudly celebrate their roots. The Italian community also participated in large numbers thanks to the organization of the Chairman of the Committee in Washington, D.C. Mabe PalmisanoWhich once again demonstrates the importance of uniting Italian society and promoting initiatives that enhance our origins and culture.

“I am proud to be Italian and certainly all Italians in Washington, D.C. and in this region of the United States are proud of that. We are a group of people proud of what we carry with us and with the desire to tell America what we have that still means to be Italian today,” Mabe-Palmisano said. , stressing the pride of Italian society and its determination to make its cultural heritage known and appreciated even abroad.

The initiatives promoted are always a great success, and Italians respond enthusiastically, and are tangible signs of the strong sense of belonging that links the Italian community abroad to their home country.

Before it enchanted Washington, D.C., the Frecce Tricolori had already colored the skies of New York and Philadelphia in the previous weeks. In New York and Philadelphia, the relevant Italian consulates succeeded in engaging local Italian communities. In Philadelphia, the Frecci Tricolore plane, with a team of 10 aircraft, flew over the northeast of the city, then headed south towards the Ben Franklin Bridge, then turned west, flying over downtown and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It lasted about 30 minutes and was covered by the most important local television stations.

On this occasion, the Consul General of Philadelphia, My ChristianItalians living in Philadelphia – one of the most important cities in America due to its historical value – participated and recalled the importance of the many social and cultural initiatives taking place there. Emphasizing the desire to engage and unite Italians around our values.

The Frecce Tricolori’s flight over America’s skies is not just a visual spectacle, it is a moment of celebration of Italian pride and identity: an opportunity to remind all of us, wherever we are in the world, of the importance of survival. The values ​​and traditions that define us as Italians. (Gabriela Ferrero/Ace)