Aise.it – ​​International Foreign News Agency

Yesterday, the sky of the US capital witnessed a breathtaking scene: Fritchi Tricolori They flew away Washington DC Giving a moment of extraordinary emotions to the Italian community and to all those present. The Frecce Tricolori is the undisputed symbol of Italian excellence and pride. The colors of the Italian flag are painted in the sky.Which created a deep sense of belonging and pride among the participants. The event was not just a pure entertainment event, but also an opportunity to Strengthening the relationship with the homeland And to remember the importance of Keeping Italian traditions and culture alive even abroad.

In fact, the event was enthusiastically attended by the Italian community: a large group gathered in Arlington to enjoy the parade and celebrate their roots with pride. The Italian community also participated in large numbers thanks to the organization of the committee chairman in Washington, D.C., I don’t have a partnerWhich once again demonstrates the importance of uniting Italian society and promoting initiatives that enhance our origins and culture.

“I am proud to be Italian and certainly all Italians in Washington, D.C. and in this part of the United States are proud of that. We are a group of people who are proud of what we carry with us and who want to tell America what it still means to be Italian today,” said Mappi Palmisano, emphasizing the pride of the Italian community and its determination to make its cultural heritage known and appreciated even abroad.

The initiatives promoted are always a great success, and Italians respond with enthusiasm, tangible signs of the strong sense of belonging that links the Italian community abroad to their homeland.

Before enchanting Washington, D.C., the Frecce Tricolori had already colored the skies over New York and Philadelphia in the weeks prior. In New York and Philadelphia, the Italian consulates involved successfully engaged the local Italian communities. In Philadelphia, the Frecce Tricolori, with a team of 10 aircraft, flew over the northeast of the city, then south toward the Ben Franklin Bridge, then west over downtown and the Philadelphia Museum of Art for about 30 minutes, covered by major local television stations.

On this occasion, the Consul General of Philadelphia, My Christian countryItalians living in Philadelphia – one of the most important cities in America due to its historical value – participated and recalled the importance of the many social and cultural initiatives taking place there. Emphasizing the desire to involve and unite Italians around our values.

The Frecce Tricolori’s flight over America is not just a visual spectacle, it is a moment of celebration of Italian pride and identity: an opportunity to remind all of us, wherever we are in the world, of the importance of staying alive to the values ​​and traditions that define us as Italians. (Gabriela Ferrero \ Ice)