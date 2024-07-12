Airworks Srl, the engineering company collaborating with ESA and NASA, arrives in Monfalcone

“Monfalcone has become an important location for many companies that excel in innovation, advanced planning and research, representing an evolution of our economic system towards production and employment opportunities that look to a diversified future compared to the industrial monoculture of the past. This new dimension, perhaps still largely unknown, should not be underestimated, which translates into increasingly important investments and highly qualified human resources that are now an important growth factor for our city. The engineering company Airworks, whose headquarters are located in front of the Municipality in Piazza della Repubblica, is part of these companies that stand out precisely for their ability to adapt to the highest levels of modern technology and for this we must be proud as a community to be part of their work programs and their perspectives.” In this way, Mayor Anna Maria Cicente conveyed the appreciation of the Municipality to the company’s employees: Managing Director Stefano Piccinich and the six engineers who work at the Monfalcone headquarters. The company specializing in the development and construction of special electromechanical structures and systems, with in-house production and laboratory, offers services and products dedicated to industries, high-tech start-ups and scientific organizations.

“As Mayor, but also as a Member of the European Parliament – underlined Sisent – I am proud of the presence in my city of business models that honor our territory on an international scale and through active collaborations in different European countries. A reality that has chosen to find a home in the heart of Monfalcone, which represents an example of excellence that gives prestige to our region through a variety of prestigious activities and collaborations that make it a true center of technological innovation and professionalism, employing a team of highly qualified engineers specialized in advanced design. It is an example of the validity of the strategic plan that we have implemented for diversification and productive innovation while supporting settlements in the maritime, logistics and services sectors. Airworks is part of these companies that are increasingly present in the region, such as those that produce luxury yachts or almost all the access lanes for ships that are being built around the world. That is why I want to be a kind of “ambassador”, in my new role, of these realities to help raise awareness of their potential and that of Monfalcone even beyond our territorial borders”. Founded in 2007, Airworks specializes in electromechanical, optomechanical systems and high-performance structures for the aerospace, military, biomedical and energy sectors, assisting industrial clients and scientific organizations with a combined offer of engineering services and custom-developed electromechanical and electromechanical devices. In addition to its own systems, the Airworks workshop produces and assembles components and complete machines designed by third parties in Udine, manufacturing prototypes and small series and implementing its projects using state-of-the-art machines, capable of testing and transporting satellites in a controlled atmosphere and rocket mechanisms.

Key works include the design, production and testing of the SPECTRUM rocket system mechanisms for ISAR Aerospace GmbH; moreover, Airworks has been selected by the Albert Einstein Institute to support the development of one of the most complex space instruments ever built, for future observation of gravitational waves from space for the European Space Agency.

For the Monfalcone site, Airworks is currently looking for a graduate in Physics, Mathematics and Engineering, to be recruited mainly in the reliability aspects of aeronautical systems, both from an analytical and documentary point of view, and a mechanical analyst for the design of structures, mechanisms and electromechanical systems for industrial, space, aeronautical and scientific uses.