May 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Airbnb, Three Italian Destinations in Top 10 Global Summer Trends – Sicily

Karen Hines May 11, 2022 2 min read

Data issued on the occasion of the launch of the new application


(ANSA) – ROME, May 11 – Three Italian destinations – Villasimius and San Teodoro in Sardinia and San Vito lo Capo in Sicily – were in the world’s top 10 summer destinations for searches in the first quarter of 2022. A sign of Italy’s vitality that Airbnb shares on the occasion New application version.

More than 50% of bookings in the first quarter of this year are for domestic destinations; The demand for foreign countries is also increasing, compared to the same period last year. The desire for the sea continues, with three-quarters of the nights in Italy booked for destinations within 5 kilometers of beaches; However, the search for accommodation in the hinterland is growing more than 100 kilometers from the coast. Long-term stays reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2022, and now account for 20% of bookings.

“The way people travel — says Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb — has changed forever. And that’s why we’re introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in this decade. First, people are becoming more flexible about where they live and work, so We built a new way to search through Airbnb’s categories. Second, people take longer trips, so we created Connected Stays to offer more options and split the trip between two homes. Third, we offer AirCover to guests, ensuring that booking is safe and secure, knowing Airbnb is by your side.” (handle).

See also  "From tomorrow we go back to work"

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

Lotito Lazio will meet with the CEO of Binance. And the fans dream…

May 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Sleep books and savings Italians. What you need to know. The deadlines

May 11, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

The state contract after signing comes with increases of up to 117 euros and arrears of up to 1,800 euros

May 10, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Tesla, New Maxi Call in the US – Electric

May 11, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Airbnb, Three Italian Destinations in Top 10 Global Summer Trends – Sicily

May 11, 2022 Karen Hines
5 min read

How to watch the Italian Cup final between Juventus and Inter in the United States

May 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The numerical challenge awaits you, are you able to? Do not waste the opportunity!

May 11, 2022 Karen Hines