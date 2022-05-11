Airbnb, Three Italian Destinations in Top 10 Global Summer Trends – Sicily

(ANSA) – ROME, May 11 – Three Italian destinations – Villasimius and San Teodoro in Sardinia and San Vito lo Capo in Sicily – were in the world’s top 10 summer destinations for searches in the first quarter of 2022. A sign of Italy’s vitality that Airbnb shares on the occasion New application version.



More than 50% of bookings in the first quarter of this year are for domestic destinations; The demand for foreign countries is also increasing, compared to the same period last year. The desire for the sea continues, with three-quarters of the nights in Italy booked for destinations within 5 kilometers of beaches; However, the search for accommodation in the hinterland is growing more than 100 kilometers from the coast. Long-term stays reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2022, and now account for 20% of bookings.



“The way people travel — says Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb — has changed forever. And that’s why we’re introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in this decade. First, people are becoming more flexible about where they live and work, so We built a new way to search through Airbnb’s categories. Second, people take longer trips, so we created Connected Stays to offer more options and split the trip between two homes. Third, we offer AirCover to guests, ensuring that booking is safe and secure, knowing Airbnb is by your side.” (handle).

