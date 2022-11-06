Airbnb, in cooperation with the municipality of Brindisi, has launched a campaign to attract digital nomads to the city of Puglia

Promote Brindisi and its county as a backpacker-friendly digital destination in Puglia. That is the goal of the Airbnb campaign, which is signing an agreement with the municipality of Brindisi, to attract digital nomads to the destination listed last summer among 20 global hubs willing to welcome those wishing to relocate to Puglia and work remotely for extended periods. The local authorities in Brindisi will offer a series of concessions to facilitate this type of accommodation for Italians and foreigners. All this falls under the “Sea Work & Live – Brindisi & Puglia” project, a global marketing campaign successfully nominated by the municipality of Brindisi, the project leader, for the Airbnb “Live and Work Anywhere” program in partnership with the Province of Brindisi, with the municipalities of the territory, with several associations The commercial companies are sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Policies and the Apulia Region.

“Digital nomadism is opening the doors to an increasingly transformative tourism. Puglia is the perfect place to rethink the value of time devoted to work by immersing yourself in the landscapes, culture, art, food and wine of the regions, in a rejuvenating experience – A Puglia Region Tourism Consultant said, Gianfranco Luban – This opportunity drives the Apulia region, along with departments and operators, to tailor and improve the services provided in line with business and business models oriented towards flexibility, sustainability and employee well-being. According to the recent Passport-Photo.Online study, released by Sole24Ore, 85% of digital nomads are satisfied with their work, and nearly 56% of those who embrace this philosophy stay in the same place for set periods of one to two weeks. months. Moreover, more than 10 million Americans declare themselves digital nomads and 24 more plan to become digital nomads in the coming years. All this favors the quality of tourism and the diversification of seasonal flows. In partnership with Airbnb, Brindisi and its county have given shape to an unprecedented upgrade and improvement project. We are confident that it is a stepping stone that brings opportunities and that we will support future developments.”

Millions of people live and work more flexibly today. For this they can travel to thousands of cities and countries, where they stay for weeks, months or even whole seasons. In 2021, 1 in 5 guests used Airbnb to work remotely on their trips; A trend that continued into the first quarter of 2022, with long-term stays reaching an all-time high, doubling compared to the same period in 2019. A unique opportunity also for Italy, given that only the platform in the first three months of the year saw an increase in operations. Research on individual and long-term travel in our country by 90% compared to the same period before the pandemic.

Several activities will be developed over the next few months. Today, Airbnb published a dedicated page featuring both ads with features suitable for digital nomads (wi-fi, workstation, special offers for stays longer than 28 days) and practical information on administrative matters (https://www.airbnb.it/d/liveandworkanywherebrindisi).

A series of communication campaigns will be developed to reach Airbnb users around the world and give a vision to the province of Brindisi and Puglia as destinations, insisting on hospitality and promoting this new travel idea.

For interested digital nomads, the city of Brindisi and the county has developed a smart work package that includes, among other things, free public co-working spaces across the province, events and discounts on catering, businesses, experiences, and transportation.

“Remote work and long-term stays present an important opportunity for destinations that want to open up to this challenge. We are proud to have two Italian destinations in our program, and I am convinced that Brindisi and its province have all the qualifications to make digital nomads live a truly authentic experience”said Giacomo Trova, Regional Director of Airbnb Italia.

“We focus on remote work for tourism but above all as an opportunity for Brindisi to attract business, investments and talent, to encourage employment in our territory, creating the necessary services and conditions at the same time. It is an unusual and ambitious path, which the Puglia region shares and many local realities”said Emma Taveri, tourism consultant for the municipality of Brindisi.

Airbnb has also provided a guide on remote working to assess the phenomenon, including benign examples and statements demonstrating the benefits to local communities. Designed for destinations, it gathers public data, Airbnb guides, and good practices gathered through collaborations with 20 destinations identified by the “Live & Work Anywhere” program that can serve as an example and inspiration for other sites. The teleworking revolution is particularly interesting for small towns and rural communities. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, more than 8,100 destinations have seen Airbnb stays for the first time.

Airbnb is a global travel platform founded in 2007 in San Francisco. Today it has over 4 million hosts who have welcomed and made over a billion guests feel right at home. Airbnb hosts share their possessions and passion, and they, along with their guests and local communities, are key to the authentic, inclusive, and sustainable tourism that the platform promotes.



Twitter citizens Licensed under license CC Attribution – Non Commercial – No Derivatives 4.0 International.