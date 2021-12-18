Airbnb accommodation, new rules in Ticino – RSI Swiss Radiotelevision

New procedures for accommodation for tourist use in Ticino rented on online platforms, such as Airbnb or Booking, will take effect from February 1, 2022.

As of this date, each accommodation provider must be registered with an identification number. Those already subject to the Hotel and Restaurant Act will receive it automatically, and others must register on the special online platform set up by the Ticino Tourism Agency.

Structures will have 12 months to request the number, which must be specified in advertisements on the network. Its entry into force will not change the current system for collecting tourist taxes, but it will allow accurate mapping of accommodations for tourist use.

The information will then be sent both to the reference regional tourism organization and to the municipality in which the accommodation is located. The latter will have six months to validate the version of the identification number, and to verify that the object complies with current building regulations.

The Grand Council ruled on submission in March.