Airbnb: 10 Tips for Getting to Blue Monday

Learn something new, reconnect with nature or get out of your comfort zone. 10 tips from Airbnb for coping with (and beating) Blue Monday.

sIt’s always a good idea to book a flight. Furthermore, to give us the right equipment to get through the third Monday in January unscathed, which in recent years has become famous as the saddest day of the year: The infamous Blue Monday. So to face the most Monday of all Mondays and start planning your next “Back Against Grief” trip, You can look at Airbnb categoriesa new method that simplifies the search for the ideal residence based on its characteristics: There are tree houses, castles, houseboats, designer villas, trolleys, damousi, ryokan, and much more..

So here are 10 Airbnb tips to avoid getting dumped on Blue Monday.

1. Reconnect with Nature – Cave Class

RConnect with nature by immersing yourself in landscapes: This property is in Vals, Switzerland, completely hewn from the mountain and furnished with designer furniture. It is perfect for a detox break to restore strength and energy. Among the positives is a hot tub from which you can enjoy a stunning view of the surrounding mountains.

Cave class link: www.airbnb.it/grotte

2. Look at things from another perspective – zodiac category

BClimb rod to the top This old water tank in Warwickshire, United Kingdom, To see the world from another perspective. A unique place that retains many of the features of the original building. A spiral staircase leads to the tank living area upstairs, from where there are stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

Zodiac Category Link: www.airbnb.it/torri

3. Unleash your creativity – Creative Spaces category

thenumber This home has a strong contemporary footprint The only obligation is to give free rein to creativity! It’s a quiet haven in upstate New York where you find inspiration in the artist’s studio or other spaces lit by large windows and skylights. Will inspiration from art or literature make your creativity shine?

Link to the Creative Spaces category: www.airbnb.it/spazicreativi

4. Go on an Adventure – Camper class

StAnd you want to experience mini-format thrills on the road, This trailer is from 1968 Suits you. The vintage Sprite 400’s small interior is balanced by the huge surrounding space that includes jungle, private beach, and cliffside, where you can venture to embark on an adventure. where is she? in Middelfart, Denmark.

Cart category link: www.airbnb.it/camper

5. Learn Something New – Historic Homes Category

sYou can take a look at the Historic Homes category to learn something new. Inside you will also find This 18th century villa is in the Chianti region: a place where art dialogues with culture, surrounded by vineyards and gardens in an idyllic and magical place to spend your vacation to discover the amazing historical and cultural heritage of Italy.

Link to the Historic Houses category: www.airbnb.it/dimorestoriche

6. Start the day on the right foot (and view) – Class View is breathtaking

theThe best way to start the day? Waking up with a breathtaking view, it is very important to devote a whole category to it. The eye borders on the horizon and the sea, the air is full of salt and the scent of Mediterranean vegetation envelops us This simple design residence, overlooking the Gulf of Calviin France.

Link to the breathtaking presentation category: www.airbnb.it/vistamozzafiato

7. Do Something You Never Thought You’d Do – WOW CLASS!

numberIs your to-do list missing a great experience? On-board This yellow submarine is in New Zealand You can free your imagination by immersing yourself in the joyful atmosphere of the well-known song or in the adventures of the great captains. If you’re looking to push your limits, why not start with a WOW class?

Category link: www.airbnb.it/wow

8. Get out of your comfort zone – Top of the World category

StAnd if you want to literally touch the sky with your finger, the Top of the World category is right up your alley. You will find inside This residence is located at an altitude of 3650 meters above sea level In Machachi, in the mountains of Ecuador, where on clear days you can admire up to 7 volcanoes, and at night the starry sky!

Top of the World category link: www.airbnb.it/incimaalmondo

9. Take some time for yourself – Outback Class

DrForget the list of things to do and take some time for yourself, among the warm walls of a place like This shelter is in Dalasýsla, which is located in an unpolluted environment in the mountains of western Iceland. It is the perfect place to take a break from the busy life, where, if you are lucky, you can enjoy the amazing views of the Northern Lights.

Out of the box category link: www.airbnb.it/luoghiremoti

10. Make time for your loved one – Play Spaces category

FifthDo you want to spend quality time with someone you love? Take a look at the Play Spaces category, where you can find accommodations with perfect areas to enjoy with loved ones, such as This residence is in Okinawain Japan, features a room entirely dedicated to the game with a wooden house and a two-story slide.

Play Spaces category link: www.airbnb.it/spazipergiocare