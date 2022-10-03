Air Canada to launch new nonstop cross-border routes in the US from Halifax and Vancouver – Italiavola & Travel

Air Canada today announced new daily cross-border flights between Halifax and Newark and Vancouver and Houston. The year-round routes will begin in December and will conveniently connect these key urban markets, as well as provide easy onward connections through the global networks of Air Canada and its partner United Airlines.

Air Canada will launch new nonstop cross-border routes to the US from Halifax and Vancouver (CNW Group / Air Canada).

Air Canada is the foreign carrier with the largest number of flights to the United States. Including these new routes, Air Canada’s US network will increase its 2019 pre-pandemic capacity by 6% for the 2023 summer season. It serves 51 US airports.

Halifax-Newark

Air Canada’s new year-round Halifax-Newark route will begin on December 16, 2022. It operates daily with Air Canada Express Q-400 in all economy cabin configurations. Nonstop service is scheduled to connect conveniently through the United Airlines network to regional hubs in Atlantic Canada and various destinations in the United States.

Airline departure frequency

AC8670 Halifax-Newark 11:45 13:04 daily

AC8669 Newark-Halifax 13:45 16:35 daily

Vancouver-Houston

The new Vancouver-Houston route, open year-round, will open on December 16, 2022. It operates daily with the Air Canada Airbus A220, offering Business and Economy cabins. The non-stop service offers additional options from Western Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean via Texas and United Airlines, while providing convenient new one-stop connections from the hub of the flight from the US to Air Canada’s Asia-Pacific network. Vancouver.

Airplane path takes off arrives frequency AC1300 Vancouver-Houston 08:45 15:08 Daily AC1301 Houston-Vancouver 16:30 19:15 Daily

Aeroplan returns and redemptions on all flights and, where available, include priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits for eligible customers and Aeroplan members.