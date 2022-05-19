May 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

La Rai tira dritto verso il metaverso: obiettivo innovare la filiera del prodotto integrando lineare e digitale

Aiming to innovate product chain by integrating linear and digital

Samson Paul May 19, 2022 1 min read

Augmented reality with reverse as a new challenge for traditional media. Rai does not intend to withdraw from a future perspective – as Il Sole 24 Ore wrote in its release today – it is working on various fronts to transform itself into a future media player.


“The challenge of new technologies and digital transformation is central to Rai. On the one hand, to innovate the product chain, integrating more linear and digital; On the other hand, our offer to citizens, makes it broader, more credible, quality, and more personalized than ever before,” commented Marinella Soldi, President of Ray since July 21 last year.


“One of the most interesting topics under study at the moment is the public service algorithm, for digital presentation, which, unlike the algorithms used by commercial publishers, generates inclusive and does not consider the user as a conditional consumer but as an enriched citizen. Another topic is virtual reality, which allows to significantly enrich the product by reducing costs. AI and QR code are two of the tools that in the not too distant future will be able to make Rai display cases available outside the company,” he added, in the piece taken from Calcio e Finanza.

See also  Russian opponent Gudkov flees to Ukraine - the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Vatican, trial for fraud, Pique speaks: “I hosted Marugna because he did not want to go to a hotel for fear of Covid”

May 19, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

A religious person who is not a priest can become head of a religious institute

May 19, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Evacuations from pro-Russian Azovstal: ‘Ukrainian leaders are still inside’. The Kremlin said: “They will only come out alive if they surrender.” – The video

May 18, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Next week, Hannibal still echoes the first storm of Monday, but then everything may change; Trend »ILMETEO.it

May 19, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Privacy guarantor fines Uber 4 million and 240 thousand euros

May 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Lolo Selassie guest on Verissimo and Manuel Portuzzo and the gesture against Silvia Tofanen

May 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Samantha Cristoforetti, IRIDE is the winning name of the “Space for Ideas” competition announced by the International Space Station

May 19, 2022 Karen Hines