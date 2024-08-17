AI looks at the tongue and diagnoses it

Once upon a time, in a kingdom not too far away, there was a doctor who always asked his patients to stick out their tongues. Today, the same request could come from your smartphone. Welcome to the future of medical screening, where artificial intelligence inspired by ancient practices can diagnose your health condition with an accuracy that would make even the most experienced doctors pale. Now, before you “click” your tongue, read on.

A mix of old and new

An international team of researchers has developed an artificial intelligence algorithm that promises to revolutionize the way we conduct medical examinations.You can find the study here.). This innovation is based on a 2,000-year-old practice in traditional Chinese medicine: tongue analysis.

Ali Al-NajiAssistant Professor at Baghdad Central Technical University and University of South Australia explains:

The color, shape, and thickness of the tongue can reveal many health conditions.

The proposed system automates this ancient medical practice of linguistic diagnosis with the help of modern machine learning. The researchers ran the algorithm With over 5200 language images (A little, personal opinion) and corresponding diagnoses using six different machine learning algorithms.

The result? Amazing accuracy in detecting health conditions based solely on tongue color.

Head turning accuracy. Or rather language.

In a test of 60 language images from teaching hospitals in the Middle East, The AI ​​was able to accurately detect each patient’s condition 98% of the time. Cases ranged from gastrointestinal problems to COVID-19.

The ultimate goal of this research team is to bring this technology directly into the hands of consumers. Perhaps a smartphone app will be created that uses this algorithm, allowing people to get predictive diagnoses from the comfort of their own homes.

Implications for the future of medical examination

This innovation opens up interesting scenarios for the future of medical examination:

accessibility: Could it make basic screening more accessible in areas with limited medical resources? protection: Could this encourage more frequent screening, leading to earlier diagnosis? Doctor’s workload: How might it affect the role of doctors in initial diagnosis?

There are obviously many unknowns to consider:

Data Protection: How will sensitive health information be managed and protected? Overdiagnosis: Is there a risk of causing unnecessary anxiety (a kind of health loss) through false positive results? Technology addiction: Could it lead to a decline in traditional diagnostic skills?

Even with all its potential, we must be careful in applying this technology. Medical diagnosis is a complex process that often requires more than one indicator.







Is the future of a choir show of digital “ahhhs”?

The idea of ​​tongue selfie screening may seem strange, but this technology has the potential to democratize access to primary care medical screening, especially in resource-limited areas.

The future of medical screening may be closer than we think, and it could start with a simple “piece of cheese” on our smartphone. But remember: even if AI can read your language, it’s always better to consult a real doctor for a full diagnosis. After all, no algorithm can replace the experience and intuition of a medical professional… at least not yet.