Agricultural unemployment 2021 when will it be liquidated? INPS . Payments

When will agricultural unemployment be eliminated in 2021? latest news

The agricultural unemployment It is an allowance paid to workers in agriculture who are registered in the lists of agricultural workers. When Agricultural unemployment 2021?

Let’s try to explore together the issues related to the agricultural unemployment payment Inps. But first let’s take a quick look at the main requirements for this question.

Who can receive agricultural unemployment 2021?

The National Institute of Agricultural Unemployment 2021 It can be received from:

permanent agricultural workers

temporary workers

small settlers

family partners

small direct farmers who paid voluntarily up to 51 days Registration in the lists of agricultural names

Registration in the lists of agricultural names Permanent agricultural workers who only work for a certain period of the year

Agricultural workers who quit for a good reason

Also you must have At least 102 working days In the previous biennium – 2020 and 2019.

Let’s take an example:

2019: 60 days

2020: 42 days

or

2019: 56 days

2020: 53 days

…and so on…

The total for the previous two year period must equal at least 102 business days.

When will agricultural unemployment be eliminated in 2021?

The deadline for submitting an application for agricultural disruption for the current year was On March 31, 2021. Last year, the order was extended until 30/06 due to the first wave of covid19.

By March 31, 2021, it will be necessary to submit (or Personally or through sponsorship) app to INPS.

Generally, most payables are paid on the days between June and beginning of July 2021 (depending on the application date) which is why we invite everyone to access Social Security Inps . file To be able to directly check the exact date and amount Agricultural Unemployment Payments for 2021.

I agamenti of agricultural unemployment In 2021 they should start on Thursday 17th June – 06/17/2021.