May 25, 2022

After Ukraine and Medvedev, the Russian Foreign Ministry also rejected the Italian plan: "This cannot be taken seriously."

Noah French May 25, 2022 1 min read

Criticisms from Moscow continue Italian Peace Project To Ukraine. Recent rejection by the Russian Foreign Ministry. “They did not send us anything from Rome,” said spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This scheme is an example of what is known as “office theory”. There are some ideas, but in practice they have not been verified in any way.

Peskov: “Key words of Medvedev”

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Rome’s proposals for a solution to the conflict in Ukraine. Revealed Vice President of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev. The former Russian president wrote in a telegram: “It is a feeling [il piano italiano] It was produced not by diplomats, but by local political scientists, who read the provincial newspapers and act only on the basis of Ukrainian fake news. According to reports from the agency InterfoxPeskov said the Kremlin would not release comments until the official text of the plan was sent through diplomatic channels.

