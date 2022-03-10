March 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

After the protests in Ukraine and Poland, Salvini said: "I'll be back. Sponsors? They donate money to non - profit organizations against cancer» - Videos

After the protests in Ukraine and Poland, Salvini said: “I’ll be back. Sponsors? They donate money to non – profit organizations against cancer» – Videos

Noah French March 10, 2022 2 min read

“I’m going back to Poland and hope to be in good company.” Organization Secretary, Matteo Salvini, Spoke with Ukraine after the incident in Przemysl, about ten kilometers from the Polish border. “I do without the camera like it was this time,” he said on the side Lectio magistralis Cardinal Pedro Parolin, Secretary of State for the Vatican in Rome. Yesterday, March 8, Salvini Accepted The mayor of the city, Wojciech Bagun, with a shirt over his face Vladimir Putin And the inscription “Russian Army”. The same shirt that the Northern League secretary wore when he visited Moscow in 2015. Bagun told him yesterday: “I did not get it. Come to the border with me to condemn.”

Reviews about the jacket

The leader of the league later referred to the criticism he received over the jacket he wore during his visit to Baghdad, which was full of business brands and with the large inscription “Areu”, the emergency center of the Lombardy region. “Those sponsors are the ones who pay the nonprofit to treat cancer patients,” Salvini responded to those who put forward the hypothesis of the sponsored work. “It would be a waste of time if I could criticize the voluntary association that sends the cloth truck to Moldova on the border with Ukraine next week,” he continued.

Cover Image: EPA / DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

Video Credit: Alexander Jagnakiev / Vista

read more:

See also  The most beautiful skiing areas in America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Over the weekend, unexpected news arrived! Updates for Saturday and Sunday ILMETEO.it

March 9, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Ceinge, Omicron Multiplication, 3 Versions in Italy – Biotech

March 9, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Giuseppe Penone in the United States between Frick and Filadelfia

March 9, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

After the protests in Ukraine and Poland, Salvini said: “I’ll be back. Sponsors? They donate money to non – profit organizations against cancer» – Videos

March 10, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

“Crazy, you won’t be able to do this anymore…”

March 10, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

What did he leave before he left the house?

March 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Retired NASA astronaut clashes with the head of the Russian Space Agency

March 10, 2022 Karen Hines