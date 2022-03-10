After the protests in Ukraine and Poland, Salvini said: “I’ll be back. Sponsors? They donate money to non – profit organizations against cancer» – Videos

“I’m going back to Poland and hope to be in good company.” Organization Secretary, Matteo Salvini, Spoke with Ukraine after the incident in Przemysl, about ten kilometers from the Polish border. “I do without the camera like it was this time,” he said on the side Lectio magistralis Cardinal Pedro Parolin, Secretary of State for the Vatican in Rome. Yesterday, March 8, Salvini Accepted The mayor of the city, Wojciech Bagun, with a shirt over his face Vladimir Putin And the inscription “Russian Army”. The same shirt that the Northern League secretary wore when he visited Moscow in 2015. Bagun told him yesterday: “I did not get it. Come to the border with me to condemn.”

Reviews about the jacket

The leader of the league later referred to the criticism he received over the jacket he wore during his visit to Baghdad, which was full of business brands and with the large inscription “Areu”, the emergency center of the Lombardy region. “Those sponsors are the ones who pay the nonprofit to treat cancer patients,” Salvini responded to those who put forward the hypothesis of the sponsored work. “It would be a waste of time if I could criticize the voluntary association that sends the cloth truck to Moldova on the border with Ukraine next week,” he continued.

Cover Image: EPA / DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT

Video Credit: Alexander Jagnakiev / Vista

