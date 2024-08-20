After the disaster, free deliveries and collections

“Regarding yesterday’s meteorite event that hit parts of the municipalities of Lorio, Rosolina and Porto Viro, Ecoambiente reports unusual activities It was carried out in agreement with the Basin Council and in agreement with the administrations of the municipalities affected by bad weather”. This is explained in the press release of the investment company regarding waste collection and disposal in the landfill.

“The following methods – the communication continues – are defined in derogation of the current tariff rules and are implemented to facilitate the delivery of waste to the people affected by the extraordinary meteorite event only wastes obtained from the aforementioned meteorite events. No charges are expected for users affected by inclement weather.”

“Wastes resulting from floods or any unusual event in general on August 19 (bulk waste, WEEE, household products in general) Can be delivered free of charge For the opening hours of the most convenient collection center (there are nearby collection centers in Portoviro, Rosolina and Adria) see the website at the link:

https://www.ecoambienterovigo.it/notizie/2-non-categorizzato/873-sportelli-presenti-sul-territorio-2

Extraordinary collection of bulky waste is provided for those who cannot dispose of waste independentlyWEEE and household goods intended only for users affected by bad weather on 19 August. Ecoambiente will carry out a home service over the next few days, removing waste that concerned users will take care of displaying on the roadsides, avoiding disruption to road and pedestrian traffic as much as possible.

“For corporate requirements, interested users should contact the toll-free number 800186 622. Amount and type of waste generated. The company will also take care of the removal of public greenery obstructing the streets and intensify public street sweeping services in accordance with the guidelines provided. In the event of dangerous trees or large trunks or sewage spills, it is considered appropriate for administrations to request the intervention of other relevant authorities.

“Difficulty in predicting the number of interventions required by the population and the exact extent of affected areas. This service will be carried out on several collection days and citizens will be contacted to book a toll free number to agree on the collection day.. For organizational reasons, the toll-free number must receive reports by this week or Saturday, August 24. Finally, Ecoambiente reminds you that interested citizens can obtain any other useful information at the customer counters open to the public and opinion”.