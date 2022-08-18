After Cheney’s defeat, Trump is getting closer and closer to the 2024 election

The political future of Republicans in America is being decided these days. Either with the former president, supported by al-Qaeda but on the basis of which the courts and the FBI were attacked, or against him
As it periodically occurs on any Florida coast, the perfect storm is born in the American political scenario, one that can shake society to its roots with unprecedented ferocity. Primary election results for these hours start with Defeating Liz Cheney in the race for the Wyoming seat Overshadowed by the pro-Trump rivalry, Harriet Hageman emphasized a current-account settlement over the personality of the former president, the increasingly likely Republican nominee in the 2024 race for the White House. of Khan — 8 of the 10 Republicans who gave the go-ahead for the impeachment attempt — who did not swear allegiance, and who, like Cheney, took on the role of Trump investigator on the committee trying to clarify his role in the events of January 6, 2021 — swept the propaganda outrage of the Trump Factory, Who is back to work at full capacity: It is “for Trump” or “against him”, without half-measures And at the expense of closing the political track prematurely.
