After 13 years, an update removes Games for Windows Live – Nerd4.life

fallout 3 Introduced in 2008, in the first phase of the short and tormented existence of Games for Windows Live, to become part of that group of games that supported the Microsoft service in question, to the despair of many PC users who always saw it as smoke in the eyes, and they stayed there until yesterday, when suddenly Removed with update.

Windows Live games, which aim to create a kind of connection point between Xbox and PC by bringing some console features such as unlockable achievements and social features to the latter, rather represent heavy and annoying For PC users, so much so that the whole thing was dumped as early as 2014, about seven years after its launch.

In subsequent years, most of the titles released on Games for Windows Live have been updated to remove the platform, such as Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, Red Faction: Guerrilla, and GTA 4 just last year.



Fallout 3, a scene from the game

Oddly enough, Fallout 3 has remained associated with the service in question, despite the fact that it hasn’t been around for years.

In the end, only a distance 13 yearsBethesda decided to consider removing the platform and just in the past few hours released an update for Fallout 3 that removed traces of Windows Live games from the game. Given that the title is still played and supported by many depositors, the news will still be happy for many players, even if the time is very far away at this point.