African heat subsides, temperatures are low and heat is high. Here the expected values ​​are « 3B Meteo

Don’t expect cold weather because it’s not in the forecast Low High Temperature Yes And with less humidity. You may remember that we talked about it, a decrease in temperature but the values ​​would have been there anyway. Above average Seasonal. Apart from Thursday, the next few days will be characterized by heat, especially in the center and north, although not to the same extent as in the past. So let’s see what we should expect:

Temperatures are Tuesday: Limited temperature drop, but except in Liguria, still above the seasonal average, in no case too high. Heat will be moderate to high.

Maximum temperatures will peak and warm on Tuesday

Temperatures Wednesday: The increase in heat at the beaches becomes very small.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature will be peaky and muggy

Temperature Thursday: Fairly normal highs and lows with moderate to low cloudiness over northern and central parts.

Maximum temperatures will peak and warm up on Thursday

Temperature Friday: The temperature rises, but remains at acceptable values ​​with bitterness and overall tolerable heat.

Maximum temperatures will peak and warm up on Friday

Weekend temperature: Temperatures are rising but by following this link you can see not only the expected temperature but also the weather

