Afghanistan, video of Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar: “We will work with all our might to ensure law, order and a better life”

The Taliban who seized power in Kabul promises “purity”. They describe howIt’s normalIn the capital, after scenes of chaos at the airport and pictures of queues of vehicles trying to leave the city, the assertion that it is “committed to ensuring security”. This was reported by Al-Jazeera, based on a tweet posted by its spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, this morning, which spoke about the “spread of special units in different areas” of the Afghan capital, arguing that “the population in general is ‘happy’ with the arrival of the Mujahideen and their satisfaction with their safety.”
In a video released in the past few hours, Mullah Abdul Ghani Bardar He promises “services to our country” and “serenity to the whole nation.” “It is time for testing – we will do everything we can to improve the lives” of the Afghans, said Mullah Baradar, surrounded by militiamen. “The way we arrived was unexpected – he added – as we got to an unexpected situation.”
