Afghanistan: The Taliban approves the first budget without aid – the last hour

(ANSA) – KABUL, Jan. 13 – The Taliban movement in Afghanistan has passed the first state budget that does not include foreign aid. “For the first time in two decades, we have made an assessment that does not depend on international aid. For us this is a great success,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Finance in Kabul, Ahmed Wakil Hakmal.



The budget, which covers only the first three months of 2022, and amounts to 450 million euros, is intended for the operating costs of the state apparatus. “All the money comes from our own resources.” 4.7 billion Afghani (about $39 million) is earmarked for investments to develop transportation infrastructure. “It’s not much, but that’s all we can do now,” the spokesperson said.



Since the Taliban’s return to power last August, international donors have suspended aid that represents 80% of the state budget. Afghanistan’s new masters set the start of the fiscal year on March 21, according to the solar calendar.



The next budget, which is being prepared, will be submitted after that date. (Dealing).

