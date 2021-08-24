August 24, 2021

Afghanistan, Pope stuns Biden

August 24, 2021

Rome. Those who thought it was enough to remove Donald Trump from the White House were deluded to restore peace to the relations between the Holy See and the United States. The president who built the walls and therefore “cannot be called a Christian” no longer exists, but it was not previously clear that the problem was – and still is – much deeper than the image of the man responsible. The scenario would be favorable: the president is Joe Biden, a gentleman, devout Catholic and practicing pragmatist, a far cry from the Trumpian rhetoric on display with gospels looming backwards and interested understandings with the evangelical galaxy. Instead, although it moves a little diplomatically, the fault line separating Rome and Washington remains wide. Some signs have been seen in recent months, with Biden absent from the Vatican stop during his European tour. This was confirmed in the days of the Afghan collapse with the collapse of Kabul and the return of the Taliban to power. If the Pope joins in the evangelization prayer to “unanimous concern for the situation in Afghanistan”, asking to pray “to the God of peace so that the clamor of arms stops and solutions are found at the dialogue table”, Osservatore Romano was more direct.

