Afghanistan: Migrants, clashes on the border between Serbia and Hungary – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BELGRADE, Aug 28 – An incident at night on the Serbia-Hungary border, where a group of migrants attempted to cross the border illegally. According to Belgrade media, stones were thrown at Hungarian border guards, who responded with tear gas, pushing the refugees back. There were no reports of injuries.



At the same time, the media added that the Hungarian police arrested in the past few hours more than 300 irregular migrants who managed to cross the border from Serbia.



After the dramatic migration crisis of 2015, the flow of refugees along the so-called Balkan route has never stopped, and thousands coming mainly from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Iraq and Iran continue to cross the countries of the region in an attempt to reach Western Europe. The usual itinerary is one that leads from Turkey to Greece. Bulgaria, Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia. (Dealing).

