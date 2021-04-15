Advertise the show on Streaming, Date & Time – Nerd4.life

Genshin Impact 1.5.2 Update Is coming withUpdate It is expected in the next few days there a Formal offer It was set in the next few hours by MiHoYo, who announced the exact date and time for the broadcast in question.

The Live broadcast Will be held tomorrow, April 16, 2021, At 15:00 Italian time (13:00 GMT), through the official miHoYo page on Bilibili. The problem is that this premiere will be in Chinese, but it will follow shortly after the more understandable English-language broadcast on the same day at 19:00 Italian time.

And above all, the variety will start to flow from there Information and videos Also explaining in other languages ​​and above all the exact details about update 1.5 and the timing of the release of its contents, which puts an end to the river of leaks and data that now regularly mark expectations for new updates for the popular game in Question.

As for the release date of the Genshin Impact 1.5, we have seen that it is set April 27th for ET regions, but on our side it will correspond to April 28, 2021, Given the time zone. Some details of the content also emerge from the graphics that the team used to advertise the show in the broadcast, bearing in mind that the character Iola And references to Banner De Zhongli, Or two items have already appeared multiple times in rumors of recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Genshin Impact has been introduced on the PS5 and has shown itself with a trailer, while information is still waiting for the Nintendo Switch release of the game, which has been announced for some time but with no expected release period.