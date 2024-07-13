July 13, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Adventure in Saudi Arabia for the former Napoli player: the club’s announcement

Adventure in Saudi Arabia for the former Napoli player: the club’s announcement

Mirabelle Hunt July 13, 2024 2 min read

Like a bolt from the blue, the official announcement from the Saudi club has arrived. The former Napoli player is currently registered.

I Naples He continues his work in preparation for the new season, which officially starts in less than a month. Meanwhile, some former Napoli members have become the focus of some transfer rumours.

In the last few hours, there has been talk about an Arab possibility of signing the former Napoli player. In the afternoon, the official announcement of his membership from a Saudi club arrived.

Officially, the former Napoli player is ready for an adventure in Saudi Arabia, who is he?

While all eyes were on Antonio Conte’s words at today’s press conference, the surprise announcement regarding the former Napoli player arrived. The truth is that the former Napoli player, Laurent Blanchas been officially named by the club as their new coach. The former Napoli player has sacked Stefano Pioli, who seemed a step away from the Al Arabi bench. The former Napoli defender who played for the Azzurri in the 1991-92 season will take over instead.

Blanc is the new coach of Al-Ittihad
Former Napoli player Laurent Blanc is the new coach of Al-Ittihad – LAPRESSE –spazionapoli.it

In the afternoon, the announcement came via an official press release and a post on the union’s Instagram page, about Blanc’s leadership of the Saudi club. The French coach will be Gallardo’s successor, and will receive 8 million net in addition to two bonuses for two years from the Saudi club.

See also  4th place for Gian Luca Zoda and Giulia Randi in speed - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

OFFICIAL – Inter and Zanotti sold permanently to Lugano: The Memo
2 min read

OFFICIAL – Inter and Zanotti sold permanently to Lugano: The Memo

July 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
The Enduro World Championship arrives in Piacenza from 21/06: special offers exclusively with Perfetto [VIDEO]! – sports
2 min read

The Enduro World Championship arrives in Piacenza from 21/06: special offers exclusively with Perfetto [VIDEO]! – sports

July 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
“They got rid of him, his money is needed for the Kompanyers”
1 min read

“They got rid of him, his money is needed for the Kompanyers”

July 12, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

Adventure in Saudi Arabia for the former Napoli player: the club’s announcement
2 min read

Adventure in Saudi Arabia for the former Napoli player: the club’s announcement

July 13, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
Ubisoft is experimenting with cardboard packaging for games, starting with Skull and Bones
2 min read

Ubisoft is experimenting with cardboard packaging for games, starting with Skull and Bones

July 13, 2024 Gerald Bax
Scam Destinations: This Summer Camper Prefers “Cloned” Destinations | They’re Better Than the Originals for a Road Trip
3 min read

Scam Destinations: This Summer Camper Prefers “Cloned” Destinations | They’re Better Than the Originals for a Road Trip

July 13, 2024 Samson Paul
Salah to Marina Berlusconi: “The renaming of Malpensa airport is a political act. Are you happy that the controversy about your father has returned?”
2 min read

Salah to Marina Berlusconi: “The renaming of Malpensa airport is a political act. Are you happy that the controversy about your father has returned?”

July 13, 2024 Noah French