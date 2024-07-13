Adventure in Saudi Arabia for the former Napoli player: the club’s announcement

Like a bolt from the blue, the official announcement from the Saudi club has arrived. The former Napoli player is currently registered.

I Naples He continues his work in preparation for the new season, which officially starts in less than a month. Meanwhile, some former Napoli members have become the focus of some transfer rumours.

In the last few hours, there has been talk about an Arab possibility of signing the former Napoli player. In the afternoon, the official announcement of his membership from a Saudi club arrived.

Officially, the former Napoli player is ready for an adventure in Saudi Arabia, who is he?

While all eyes were on Antonio Conte’s words at today’s press conference, the surprise announcement regarding the former Napoli player arrived. The truth is that the former Napoli player, Laurent Blanchas been officially named by the club as their new coach. The former Napoli player has sacked Stefano Pioli, who seemed a step away from the Al Arabi bench. The former Napoli defender who played for the Azzurri in the 1991-92 season will take over instead.

In the afternoon, the announcement came via an official press release and a post on the union’s Instagram page, about Blanc’s leadership of the Saudi club. The French coach will be Gallardo’s successor, and will receive 8 million net in addition to two bonuses for two years from the Saudi club.