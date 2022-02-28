Advances on the first of March! Dante puts his plan into action!

Il Paradiso delle Signore is an Italian television series directed by Monica Volo, which was broadcast on Rai 1 on December 8, 2015, and is still in progress. Beginning with Season Three, which aired on September 10, 2018, the series airs from Monday through Friday afternoon as a (daily) series with Isabella Leone, Marco Marca Ferri, Riccardo Mosca and Francesco Pavolini directed, produced and produced by Daniele Carnachina, with a renewed crew. Almost entirely (only the cast of the first evening were Alessandro Tersini and Alice Torriani). loose novel inspired To the ladies’ paradise by Émile Zola, but set in Milan in the 1950s and 1960s, however, an operator called Il Paradiso delle Signore was actually located in Milan.

Paradise of the Ladies 6 awaits on Rai 1 on March 1, 2022 at 3:55 pm, unless the network changes its programme. Alternatively, you can watch the episode live or on demand on RaiPlay. But let’s get to the point: Dante Romagnoli’s plot dominates the plot all week! The businessman, who managed to take a share of the store previously owned by Commendatore Guarnieri, is now preparing to give Vittorio the coup. However, at the moment, the latter does not know everything and does not know what he is planning behind it. This discovery may upset him more than he expected. However, according to Il Paradiso delle Signore 6’s preview, there’s a lot more to discover about the fictional characters’ stories, so let’s try to understand what to expect in the next episode, which airs on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Episode 117 of Il Paradiso delle Signore tells us on March 1, 2022 that Umberto sold his share of the workshop stock to Dante. However, on one condition, the agreement states that Romagnoli does not disclose any information to his sister-in-law, Adelaide. The Countess would only know from Guarnieri that Umberto had to liquidate his part of Il Paradiso for mysterious reasons relating to the family banking enterprise. But it is possible that the Countess of Sant Erasmo wants to see us more clearly in a hurry and seeks a more in-depth explanation … Meanwhile Ludovica ends up framing Torbruna, which she shares according to her own plan according to the plans of her mother. It is Firenza. The Neapolitan entrepreneur continues to stick around, hoping to turn her into a new partner by separating her from Marcelo. However, Adelaide believes that Torrebruna’s appearance is completely deceiving. Finally, the predictions against the backdrop of the March 1, 2022 episode of Il Paradiso delle Signore highlight Flora’s endless jealousy towards Umberto, who has always been very close to the Countess.