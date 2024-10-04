Friday, October 4, 2024
Adriano Celentano is locked at home and no longer sees his children: what happened to him?

By: Lorelei Reese

Adriano Celentano has been confined at home for some time and has decided not to see anyone anymore, not even his children: here’s why.

“Muligiato”, as he was called early in his career, turned 86 on January 6. His life has always been very conservative, but in recent years many have noticed his absence from the public scene, and he has chosen to withdraw almost completely from the outside world and remain at home.

Adriano Celentano no longer leaves the house – abruzzo.cityrumors.it

She has always been one of the most popular and beloved personalities in Italian entertainment Adriano CelentanoAn artist capable of moving from music to cinema, through television with his unforgettable solo performances, achieving great success from the public and critics. However, as many have noted, Mollegiato has not appeared on television for several years.

Reportedly it appears that Celentano chose to isolate himself in recent years, Which raises concerns not only among fans, but also among friends and colleagues. Don Banki spoke about this publicly in a lengthy interview published by the weekly magazine Novo, and admitted the reasons that prompted Adriano to seek refuge in his home.

Adriano Celentano what happened to him? the truth

Adriano Celentano has not been seen on television since the failure of the animated film Adrian, which was broadcast on Canale 5 in 2019. Since then, The former friend from Gluck Street decided not to leave the house He spends time locked inside his house with his wife, Claudia Mori. But the reason does not lead to the latest artistic disappointment.

Adriano Celentano: What happened?
Adriano Celentano and Claudia Mori, What’s Happening at Home? (ANSA) – abruzzo.cityrumors.it

According to what was revealed in the pages of the magazine, it seems that even the three children – Rosita, Giacomo and Rosalinda – have to make an appointment with their mother, Claudia Mori, to see their father. The prison that was scheduled for Growing fear of virusesIt is a fear that seems to have worsened in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The behavior that Celentano has adopted in recent years leads to what experts know as “hut syndrome,” and we are talking about a psychological condition that prompts many individuals to choose to isolate themselves from the outside world for fear of situations that may pose danger to them. The post-Covid situation has involved many people, especially the elderly, who have developed this phobia, preferring the safety of their homes.

