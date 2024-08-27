“Adopting measures to reduce infection”

in South Tyrol Up to 9 hikers injured NorovirusThey had been treated at Bressanone Hospital the previous evening for symptoms of gastroenteritis, and tests revealed the source of the infection. Here’s what happened, the symptoms of the virus and its treatment.

Norovirus, What Virus Causes Gastroenteritis: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

What happened

Norovirus is the pathogen that infected the nine hikers who were taken to the emergency room of Bressanone hospital yesterday evening, August 25. They presented with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. “The clinical condition of the affected people was not alarming; all patients were discharged from hospital and are on the way to recovery,” the South Tyrol Health Authority announced in a statement. To confirm the etiology of the disease, laboratory tests were carried out, which revealed that the nine people were infected with Norovirus.

The health authority announced that it had taken immediate action and taken “all necessary measures to limit the spread of the virus”. “All those affected have been informed and asked to pay greater attention to hand hygiene and preventive measures. Information material has also been provided. The accommodation facilities where the tourist group stayed overnight or stopped have also been called upon to adopt preventive hygiene measures. The public hygiene service is constantly monitoring the situation”, continues the note from the South Tyrol health authority. “Norovirus – the health authority recalls – is mainly transmitted from person to person. Infections and epidemics can also occur via contaminated food, drinks or surfaces (e.g. door handles). In general, the infection is not dangerous for healthy people and the symptoms usually subside within a few days. With the right Monitor hygiene measures The risk of infection can be limited. It is essential to wash your hands carefully after using the toilet or after contact with potentially contaminated objects: for example, diapers and personal towels. Cleaning and disinfecting toilets also reduces the risk of infection to the environment.

What is Norovirus, Symptoms and Treatment?

deer Norovirus It is a common and highly contagious pathogen, and is also very resistant (it can even withstand temperatures above 60°C and chlorine), so infection spreads quickly.

Norovirus infection usually occurs in community settings (such as hospitals, nursing homes, and transportation) and symptoms occur in between. 12 and 48 hours Post-infection. Symptoms are typical of gastroenteritis: nausea, cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, sometimes accompanied by fever.

The disease usually has no serious consequences and the symptoms disappear after about a day or two after the onset of discomfort, without further complications. However, during the course, rest and fluid intake are recommended to compensate for dehydration. The only possible ally against this virus is protectionwhich is carried out with particular attention to hygiene standards, especially during the distribution of food and beverages in epidemic contexts.