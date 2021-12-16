Ad blockers will stop working on Chrome soon

These days a Alarm for Chrome users: While Google is trying to build its browser The best in the fieldSome new features that we’re sure won’t be much appreciated. over there Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) Objectives Statement V3 , a technology announced by Google in 2018 and also adopted by Mozilla for Firefox, which is supposed to make it easier to develop compatible extensions.

And here’s the problem: With the adoption of Manifest V3 in Chrome As of January 2022, the extensions are not updated (based on version 2) They will stop working. Manifest V3 will become a file Minimum requirements for new extensions Allowed on the Chrome Web Store.

on paper The new set of APIs benefits all users, Who should see their own Protected privacy And they should be more secure than extensions that alter browser behavior, redirect traffic to fake sites and display ads. Unfortunately, Manifest V3 is not limited to this: According to the EFF, this choice will be problematic and will harm many extensions, such as Ad-Blockers.

However, Google wants to target illegitimate extensions It will also block features used by ad blockers. The latter will be targeted by new API limitations: so far, Chrome extensions have had a lot of wiggle room and can freely handle all Internet traffic passing through the browser through an API called WebRequest. With Manifest V3, we will switch to DeclarativeNetRequest, an option that requires changing the policy to run extensions, with Developers who will have to define the behavior of their extension up front and case by case, By following the limited number of options provided by the browser.

While on the other hand, it will benefit the security of some users (especially the less experienced), on the other hand, this approach will hinder the work of all the most popular ad blockers, Prevent various extensions from accessing the traffic analysis and change functions of web pages. The change in standards is not just limited to Chrome, Instead, all Chromium-based browsers, such as Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, and Microsoft Edge, will be subject to these new restrictions.

Although Mozilla has also decided to adopt Manifest V3 for Firefox, it has chosen not to enforce it as a single standard. Leave active support for the old version of Manifest V2 and allow ad blocking to work on Firefox as always.