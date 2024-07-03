Activision’s first game for Xbox Game Pass will be released in August, according to a leak

the source The leaker in question is “eXtas1s” who has been rated as a “credible leaker” by the forum. At the moment, it is clear that this is just a leak and not official information.

According to the leak that appeared on the Exputer forum, it will be published in August. Xbox Game Pass The first game signed by Activision. Deals with Crash Bandicoot: The N. Sane Trilogy .

Game Pass and Activision Blizzard games

Expand the discussion to Blizzardwhich is part of the Activision Blizzard King label, the company’s first game to hit Game Pass was Diablo IV. Furthermore, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 has already been confirmed to be available in October on Microsoft’s subscription service since launch.

Crash on the ski jump track

However, if the leak is confirmed, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy would technically be the first Activision game to arrive on Xbox Game Pass. The leaker also states that he would logically expect it to arrive. Tony Hawk 1 + 2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogyor Activision’s other two most popular remaster/remake games. However, at this time, the leaker cannot confirm that Game Pass is planned.

We remember that. Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy includes: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: The Return of Cortex, and Crash Bandicoot: Fully recreated in high definition with the same original content.

This game could be the first of many Activision titles coming to Game Pass, but we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from the company or Microsoft before we can know for sure. In the meantime, let’s recap the Xbox Game Pass games from the first half of July.