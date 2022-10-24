October 25, 2022

Activision Blizzard, buyout in jeopardy? The question got serious - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 25, 2022 2 min read

L ‘Obsession From Activision Blizzard from Microsoft may actually be a file risk. If you have been following the developments of the significant operation, currently under consideration by the UK Antitrust, you will know it It’s getting serious The first criticism arrives from the United States about the work of the English Committee.

A few days ago, in fact, the US Chamber of Commerce attacked the English antitrust for its mistakes, which Microsoft previously also reported in the dossier highlighting how Sony’s CMA cited 57 times and consumers only 10 in their documents. The concept is clear: are you looking at the interests of the users or the interests of the Japanese company?

Call of Duty won’t become an Xbox exclusive and it looks like it won’t even make it to the Xbox Game Pass catalog for a few years: a pretty big franchise, given the undoubted positive effects that the franchise could have guaranteed to Microsoft’s subscription service. However, it seems that the United Kingdom antitrust Do not take this into account.

Indeed, following the document in which the CMA sets a pattern in the fact that Microsoft is acquiring studios and making their games exclusive to imagine the future of Call of Duty, without considering how Sony will implement The same identical policies For years, the feeling has been that the regulator really thinks one way.


Phil Spencer

The opinion of the English antitrust will be binding for the purpose of a successful acquisition, as is known, and various insiders who have imagined a course in all without hindrancesNearly 70 billion dollars operation Now they are starting to fear that something is actually going wrong.

So there’s a chance Microsoft could dramatically face a ban on finalizing the purchase, in which case, journalist Jez Corden hypothesized, it could be a bittersweet twist for PlayStation users since Redmond’s house would have a huge sum to be paid. Investing in exclusive third parties.

The last word has not been said and the situation in the UK may change, but for now, the whole road is uphill for Microsoft. what do you think? Will the company be able to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard? Let’s talk about.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that provides a starting point for discussion on the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but not necessarily the editorial line Multiplayer.it.

