May 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Activision Blizzard apologizes for the tool that ranks diversity of characters - Nerd4.life

Activision Blizzard apologizes for the tool that ranks diversity of characters – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 15, 2022 1 min read

The Diversity Ranking Tool Which video game character can be proud of? Activision Blizzard The American publisher has earned more criticism than acclaim, to the point that he had to to apologize to society. Quite simply, for many, it would reduce diversity to strange and offensive measures.

Activision Blizzard’s goal was actually very different and was meant to show the work the company was doing to increaseinclusivity From his games, he created various characters.

The problem is that such a tool is certainly embarrassing, above all because it reduces diversity to numbers and, in fact, sets selection criteria that seem quite racist, for example by creating a certain personality model as usual, around which differences can be built by moving away from them.

In short, the intentions were good, but the result leaves much to be desired. So the company had to work for cover by announcing that the new tool had been tested internally but not yet in use among development teams. He also updated the blog post announcing this to better explain his job and how it’s not the only initiative aimed at protecting diversity in its games.

Of course, I also apologize to anyone who feels offended.

See also  In July guides about the game by Ultimania Plus - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Will Silent Hill be a PS5 exclusive? “It’s very likely” according to Jeff Grob – Nerd4.life

May 15, 2022 Gerald Bax
5 min read

Evil Dead: The Game, Experimenter

May 14, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

PlayStation or State of Play premiere in early June, by Jeff Grubb – Nerd4.life

May 14, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

US commitment in Southeast Asia to balance China’s weight

May 15, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

How much do you do with a full tank? What you do not know about new cars

May 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

In space there may be “invisible walls” caused by unknown particles

May 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rivetti: “Modina is amazing in the Super Cup. For B, we’ll reinforce an already difficult group”

May 15, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt