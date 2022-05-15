Activision Blizzard apologizes for the tool that ranks diversity of characters – Nerd4.life

The Diversity Ranking Tool Which video game character can be proud of? Activision Blizzard The American publisher has earned more criticism than acclaim, to the point that he had to to apologize to society. Quite simply, for many, it would reduce diversity to strange and offensive measures.

Activision Blizzard’s goal was actually very different and was meant to show the work the company was doing to increaseinclusivity From his games, he created various characters.

The problem is that such a tool is certainly embarrassing, above all because it reduces diversity to numbers and, in fact, sets selection criteria that seem quite racist, for example by creating a certain personality model as usual, around which differences can be built by moving away from them.

In short, the intentions were good, but the result leaves much to be desired. So the company had to work for cover by announcing that the new tool had been tested internally but not yet in use among development teams. He also updated the blog post announcing this to better explain his job and how it’s not the only initiative aimed at protecting diversity in its games.

Of course, I also apologize to anyone who feels offended.