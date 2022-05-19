Activision Blizzard Acquisition Made ‘Quickly’, For President Brad Smith – Nerd4.life

Brad Smith, President Microsoftmentioned thatAcquisition of Activision Blizzard he is Advance fastif we consider that it is a rather large process and therefore also very complex.

The statements came from an interview with the French newspaper L’Eco, in which Smith stated that the acquisition is taking place “fast enough”.

“It’s moving fast, at least fast enough to gain this sizeIt’s a long and far from complete process, said Smith, who later explained.

“One of our lawyers summed it up nicely: “We’re nearing the end of the beginning, and now we’re moving toward the beginning of the middle.” It’s a long process and we’re still at the stage where we have to answer the questions. For us, of course, the sooner we finish the acquisition the better, but we’re going to stick with that process.“



Activision Blizzard

As we know, Microsoft’s goal is to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by June 30, 2023.

The process is currently under review by the US Federal Trade Commission which at worst may decide to block it, so its success is not 100% guaranteed at the moment. At the end of last month, Activision Blizzard shareholders approved the takeover.