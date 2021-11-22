Accumulation of unemployment and earnings from employees

In the message no. 4079 of November 22, 2021, the INPS intervenes in connection with the procedure provided for in the Restart Ordinance, according to which the beneficiaries of the social safety nets In addition to recipients of NASpI allowances, DIS-COLL and citizenship income, they can require fixed-term contracts of not more than 30 days with employers in the agricultural sector, renewable for another 30 days, without the loss or reduction of expected benefits, within a limit of €2000 for the year 2020.

The measure has been extended from Sostegni edict bis Until December 31, 2021 and in any case until the end of the pandemic emergency of COVID-19.

Compatibility with income from work

Recipients of the NASpI and DIS-COLL services, while using them, can apply with Agricultural employers Fixed-term contracts not exceeding 30 days, renewable for another 30 days, up to a maximum of €2000 for the year 2021, without being subject to suspension / forfeiture or cancellation of the right to the service.

The concerned worker is required to communicate with the institute – in the usual ways (sending the “NASpI-Com” form) – the days he is as part of the Work contract, these lend business activity.

Exceeding the limit in non-observance

If the aforementioned contracts stipulated with employers in the agricultural sector exceed the 30-day limit, renewable for another 30 days, and/or exceed the income limit of €2,000 for 2021, the unemployment benefits indicated in the workers are the beneficiaries again subject to the accumulation arrangements and comment unemployment benefit, as well as legislative forfeiture of the above damages from NASpI and DIS-COLL.

Paid contribution

It should also be noted that the contribution paid for the performance of labor services with employers in the agricultural sector will be considered useful for the purposes of any subsequent unemployment benefits. The contribution paid during the NASpI maintenance period is useful for purposes of access requirements and for the purpose of determining the term of the new unemployment benefit.

