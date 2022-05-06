May 6, 2022

According to the Israeli government, Vladimir Putin has apologized to the Israeli prime minister for Sergei Lavrov’s statements about Hitler and the Jews.

According to the Israeli government, Russian President Vladimir Putin I apologise With the Israeli Prime Minister of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statements regarding Hitler, Jews and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a few days ago. During a controversial speech on the Italian talk show white area.

Lavrov accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of orchestrating a “genocide” perpetrated by his “Nazi” regime, adding that “Hitler was also of Jewish origin,” a theme that has surfaced in the past but Considered Unfounded and unproven, which Lavrov linked with the fact that, according to the well-known anti-Semitic stereotype, Jews themselves are the most ardent anti-Semites.

In a press release issued by the Israeli government, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Putin were said to have spoken by phone and Putin apologized for Lavrov’s words, without giving further details. In recent days, the Russian government has instead defended Lavrov and the positions he took during the intervention white area. The Times of Israel he refers to That in the Russian government’s press release regarding the phone call between Putin and Bennett, there is no trace of Putin’s apology.

