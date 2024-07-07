According to rumors, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be less powerful than the Steam Deck.

According to the latest rumors, The Nintendo Switch 2 will be less powerful than the Steam DeckNintendo’s new console will be able to reach lower frame rates than Valve’s handhelds, while it may offer higher resolutions.

In fact, the Switch 2 is designed to work in docked mode. much higher frequencies Compared to the portable mode, since in the latter case the focus will be above all on energy efficiency to ensure a certain type of autonomy.

Specifically, it has been reported that The Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 5W in handheld mode. With a fanless dissipation system, while in docked mode it will move between 15W and 30W and will be supported by adequate cooling.

In direct comparison to the Steam Deck, these features will translate to: important gapTitles running at 90 FPS on Valve’s portable, for example, on the Switch 2 will cap out at 60 FPS, while those running at 60 FPS on the Steam Deck won’t go above 40 FPS on Nintendo’s console, with VRR improving the whole deal.