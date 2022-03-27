March 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

According to opinion polls, FdI is the first party but 40.6% of Italians do not vote. Consensus for Salvini is still falling: now Berlusconi is overtaking it too

According to opinion polls, FdI is the first party but 40.6% of Italians do not vote. Consensus for Salvini is still falling: now Berlusconi is overtaking it too

Noah French March 27, 2022 2 min read

Brothers First Party in Italy, When Democratic Party Slips to second level. This is what a survey reveals Ipsos Made for Courier Della Sera. Georgia Meloni’s party, according to the latest findings, will reach 21.5% of the vote, 1.8% more than a month ago. The Democratic PartyOn the other hand, stops 20.9% So is in second place. With 17.5% Consents, then, the League It is in third place, 0.5% behind compared to the previous consensus. Voter turnout for the 5-star movement fell further by 0.9% to 14.5%, the lowest level in two years. The consensus for Forza Italia is estimated at 8.1%. Action / + The European Union also achieved 3.6% approval above the 3% limit. However, “to win” is the non-voting party: between those who have not decided and those who do not even want to vote to date, 40.6% of those interviewed have been reached. This percentage has been steady above 40% since January, according to Nando Pagnoncelli.

If we go to the polls today, with the current coalition, the center-right will reach 47.1%, thus gaining 0.5% of the vote. On the other hand, the center-left will reach 31.2% and the potential chlorosis alliance will reach 38%, which is down more than 1 percentage point compared to previous weeks. Even the so-called “wide field” stopped at 45.7% and could not win over the center-right.

In line with the consensus for Italy’s brothers, the approval rating for its leader is growing, Georgia Maloney: This is 37%. So passed Giuseppe Conte, Whose leadership is revealed today by members of the 5 Star Movement. Its approval rating was consistent at 36% compared to the previous February 24 survey. Matteo SalviniOn the other hand, according to Bacchoncelli’s analysis, it has received the lowest recognition since 2016: 24% “preference” is therefore low compared to various political leaders Roberto Speranza (35%), Enrico According to (28%), Emma Bonino And Silvio BerlusconiBoth al 26%.

See also  Ukraine: US troops arrive on Polish border - Other News - New Europe

When looking at the approval rating for the government, 57% calculate the percentage of positive judgments on those who “like” the job of the executive, those who express the rating. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also received support, reaching 60% of positive comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

US Embassy and Politics: “Dissatisfied” figure, meeting with Salvini without photos

March 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

“Thanks from the city”

March 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Italy Weather – This is official, with the Arctic Lunch bringing plenty of rain north and beyond at the end of the month. Here’s how «3B Meteo

March 26, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

According to opinion polls, FdI is the first party but 40.6% of Italians do not vote. Consensus for Salvini is still falling: now Berlusconi is overtaking it too

March 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Who owns the message?

March 27, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Head to the Oscars night

March 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Bologna is the essential medicine

March 27, 2022 Karen Hines