According to opinion polls, FdI is the first party but 40.6% of Italians do not vote. Consensus for Salvini is still falling: now Berlusconi is overtaking it too

Brothers First Party in Italy, When Democratic Party Slips to second level. This is what a survey reveals Ipsos Made for Courier Della Sera. Georgia Meloni’s party, according to the latest findings, will reach 21.5% of the vote, 1.8% more than a month ago. The Democratic PartyOn the other hand, stops 20.9% So is in second place. With 17.5% Consents, then, the League It is in third place, 0.5% behind compared to the previous consensus. Voter turnout for the 5-star movement fell further by 0.9% to 14.5%, the lowest level in two years. The consensus for Forza Italia is estimated at 8.1%. Action / + The European Union also achieved 3.6% approval above the 3% limit. However, “to win” is the non-voting party: between those who have not decided and those who do not even want to vote to date, 40.6% of those interviewed have been reached. This percentage has been steady above 40% since January, according to Nando Pagnoncelli.

If we go to the polls today, with the current coalition, the center-right will reach 47.1%, thus gaining 0.5% of the vote. On the other hand, the center-left will reach 31.2% and the potential chlorosis alliance will reach 38%, which is down more than 1 percentage point compared to previous weeks. Even the so-called “wide field” stopped at 45.7% and could not win over the center-right.

In line with the consensus for Italy’s brothers, the approval rating for its leader is growing, Georgia Maloney: This is 37%. So passed Giuseppe Conte, Whose leadership is revealed today by members of the 5 Star Movement. Its approval rating was consistent at 36% compared to the previous February 24 survey. Matteo SalviniOn the other hand, according to Bacchoncelli’s analysis, it has received the lowest recognition since 2016: 24% “preference” is therefore low compared to various political leaders Roberto Speranza (35%), Enrico According to (28%), Emma Bonino And Silvio BerlusconiBoth al 26%.

When looking at the approval rating for the government, 57% calculate the percentage of positive judgments on those who “like” the job of the executive, those who express the rating. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also received support, reaching 60% of positive comments.