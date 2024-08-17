“Accidental tourists”, do you remember Siosi Baladi and Patrizio Roversi? Here’s what happened to them: you’ll have a hard time recognizing them

Several years after the programme ended, Siosi Baldi and Patrizio Roversi tell their story: what the Turisti per Caso heroes do today.

Many remember with nostalgia Tourists by chance The program that accompanied the audience in Unforgettable adventures with Siosi Baladi and Patrizio Roversi. Those journeys, which showed us the world through the eyes of a close-knit couple, now seem far-fetched. Yet the image is enough to bring their memories alive in the minds of those who followed them at the time.

In a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, Siosi Belady talks about the path she took after their romantic relationship ended. Despite The two took different paths on a personal level.The professional bond and friendship remained intact. “We’ll still be great adventure buddies even if we’re no longer together.” “In fact, by now, their relationship goes beyond a simple working relationship; it’s a deep closeness that has withstood time and change,” Syusy says with some pride.

Siosi and Patrick They found a unique balance, So much so that they continued to collaborate even after their breakup. “My enthusiastic spirit, always willing to experiment, goes well with her more down-to-earth soul.” My country explains. This balance is reflected in their current collaboration. Although they live separately, their relationship remains strong. “We are often together, we work together, but each person has his own personality.” In short, the harmony has not changed, says Siosi. It was their work that changed.

Siosi Baladi and Patrizio Roversi today

After closing Tourists by chanceAnd Siosi and Patrick They embarked on a new adventure. with Slow tour of Italy, A site dedicated to sustainable and conscious tourism. The description is very simple, it is a project that reflects their lifelong passion for travel; which they have always conveyed to the public. Inside Slow Tour of Italy There are trails that enhance the authentic beauty of the city. Destinations, Inviting travelers to discover unfamiliar places and immerse themselves in local cultures.

The site offers a variety of content, including: Informational articles, travel videos and itinerary suggestions. There are new updates every week that include detailed explorations and personal reflections on different destinations. Moreover, thanks to the ongoing cooperation with various structures, the site offers exclusive discounts and benefits to its users.

In addition to this project that has been ongoing for several years, Siosi continued writing. And to share his experiences on the blog Nomadriamoci, where he explores topics related to travel and nomadic life. But Patrick He appeared in some TV dramas.like Inspector Colleandro, and of course continues to explore the world.