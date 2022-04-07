AC Milan and Carlo Peligati descend into the world of NFT with his jubilation

Carlo Peligati, a historical journalist who follows Milan, decided to be an omen and become the first to land in the world of NFT.

He was one of the first journalists to admire, Carlo Peligatiwith passion Milan, is now the first to land in the world of NFT, and continues to renew itself. Having brushed aside the world of television to dedicate himself to social media, Carlo Peligati is once again proving that he is on top.

Many wonder what NFTs are: they are collectible digital content, and one-of-a-kind works of art. It has been adopted in its uniqueness by the blockchain technology, the same used in cryptocurrency transactions. It started as a phenomenon in the United States, but is now widespread in Europe as well. Thanks to a collaboration with Celebrate, this first NFT collection dedicated to festive moments in sport, Carlo Pellegatti realizes his own collection of audio-visual celebrations, historical and current. A way to remember and collect all the historical moments in the history of Milan with the voice of a historical journalist.

These Celebrations will be collectible on the Rarible platform, where the entire Celebrate Collection is published and where, using a digital wallet, it will be possible to purchase and exchange these unique pieces. Plus original artistic digital photos. Carlo Peligati commented: “It is a project that excites me and I hope it will make happy many of Milan’s fans and non-fans who have been following me for many years. A way to restore my career and fix unique sporting moments in a kind of small digital museum.” Carlo Pellegatti’s first NFTs will be available starting April 8th or tomorrow. The Celebrate brand is organized by the NFT Agency Open-Play, a Milanese company that operates in the world of NFTs and Blockchain with diverse groups already active with personalities from the sports world. Meanwhile, this is the most important news of the day >>> See also WTA 1000 Montreal: Camila Giorgi does not stop and reaches the round of 16!

Apr 7, 2022 (change on Apr 7, 2022 | 20:22)

