“Abortion” from the G7 draft, Macron: “Sorry, we have different sensibilities.” Kelo with Meloni: “It was wrong to campaign here”

The G7 leaders’ summit organized by the current Italian president in Borgo Egnazia, Puglia did not pass without controversy. Countries at the summit found agreement on loans to Kiev, and the Italian prime minister pledged “unanimous support” for a US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. But it wasn’t until a few minutes before the dinner at Castello Svevo in Brindisi, hosted by President Sergio Mattarella, that the word abortion was missing from the summit’s final draft. Responding to a question from reporters, French President Emmanuel Macron sparked controversy. “I’m sorry he’s not here, you know France’s position on including the right to abortion in the constitution. It’s not the same sensitivity as in your country,” Macron said, adding, “France shares a vision of equality between men and women, which is not a vision shared by the entire political spectrum. I’m sorry, but I respect that, because it’s your people’s sovereign choice. Words that didn’t go unnoticed by the host, Georgia Meloni, actually immediately responded: “There’s no reason to argue about issues that we’ve already agreed on for a while. I believe that in difficult times like this, it is very wrong to use a precious forum like the G7 to campaign.” A jab at the French president who dissolved the National Assembly and called early elections after the European election defeat.

handshake

“The controversy over the presence or absence of the word abortion in the results is completely absurd. The results of Borgo Egnazia are reminiscent of those of Hiroshima, in which we already recognized last year the need to guarantee that abortion is “safe and legal”, the Prime Minister continued, “this is an established fact and no one is asking to be taken away. Retracts this. Indeed, the conclusions, if they do not introduce new arguments, simply recall what has already been announced at previous summits to avoid unnecessary repetition. Half an hour later, Italian companies lined up at the entrance to the castle to welcome the foreign leaders. It’s clear who dictated the protocol, including Macron, who was the last to enter the building. There was a warm handshake with President Mattarella, then a hand kiss with his daughter, Laura Mattarella, all under the prime minister’s attentive and stern gaze. Finally it’s their turn to say hello: handshakes, respectful smiles and kisses on the hand, gestures that, however, do not hide a certain coldness.

