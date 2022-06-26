abnormal radio waves from space

Space speaks to us, that’s for sure. Signals arrive from the depths of the universe, which telescopes and more advanced instruments are able to pick up. Then scientists on Earth analyze it to learn more about the enormity of what surrounds us. Signals come in the form of radio waveswhich sometimes contains anomalies.

Chinese state newspaper Science and Technology Daily I mentioned Discovery Which left the scientific world in awe: the giant Sky Eye radio telescope, also Chinese and the largest in the world, may have detected signs of an alien civilization. The report was then deleted along with all related posts.

Sky Eye is the nickname given to him by the scientific community fast, a radio telescope of unimaginable dimensions: a single panel, 500 meters wide, can accommodate about forty football fields. Velocity is also an acronym, for the five hundred-meter aperture spherical telescope. It is located in China, in the southwestern province of Guizhou, where a mountain was settled for its construction.

What we do know is that the narrow-band electromagnetic signals detected by Sky Eye are different from those previously intercepted. The team that greeted them check them Carefully: In the deleted article, mention was made of Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of a research team for extraterrestrial civilizations co-founded by Peking Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley.

We don’t know why the report was apparently removed from .’s website Science and Technology DailyAlso, because the news has already started direction On the Weibo social network and picked up by other media, including Western media.

What could be behind this anomaly

this new”repetitive signal From a fixed radio source”, consisting of “narrow-band electromagnetic pulses” captured while watching and listening to some exoplanets, celestial bodies outside our solar system that are one of the most fascinating subjects for astronomers and engineers: NASA He estimated an approximate number of them, but all data is constantly evolving. Returning to our anomaly, they wrote in their study just published in the scientific journal: “The impulse comes from a metal-poor nanogalaxy.” temper nature Chinese scholars. Studies on this event are still ongoing, and will remain so for a long time to come.

The researchers explain that short-range electromagnetic signals are usually so industrially producedThat’s why they called them “foreigners”. However, certified experts in the field have made it clear that there is not necessarily half ET: these signals can come from radio interference generated on our planet, and thus be due to some kind of “radio pollution”. Among other things, there have already been many radio signals this year from the profound universe: even experts are talking From a historical record.

This is not the first time that interference or anomalous radio signals have been immediately attributed to extraterrestrials. The search for intelligent life forms is certainly interesting, but it needs to be Evidence Certainly more realistic.