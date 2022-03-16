Abarth runs on electricity 500

The first electrician of the towers – The The new Fiat 500 Electricity will have a Version signed sport Abartha brand that will be completely carbon-neutral from 2024. This was confirmed by the CEO of Fiat himself, Olivier Francois, during an interview with the English weekly Autocarwhere he confirmed that development is progressing in full swing, given the expected debut by the end of 2022, with access to dealerships in 2023.

Involve the community François reiterated the importance of society in the development of Abarth 500 electric With the survey available on social networks where the manufacturer asks “Abarth enthusiasts” to choose the sound that the car will make when it drops below 20 km / h to warn pedestrians of its presence. (see below Post taken from Instagram).

will brom brom – During the interview, the CEO of Fiat added more details, emphasizing that the development of Abarth 500 electric It was more complicated than he expected, in fact, to build a real Abarth, they had to change practically everything: the engine, suspension, brakes. Moreover, François emphasized that there would be the possibility to proceed in silence, as in all electric cars, or to have the car produce a sound (which we can imagine would remember the sound of the combustion engine).