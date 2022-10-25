October 25, 2022

Abarth 500 electric: spy photo

Karen Hines October 25, 2022 1 min read

first picture fromAbarth 500 electric (above), the sports version of New Fiat 500, which in fact marks the entry of the Abarth brand into the world of electric mobility. Looking at the photo, it can be seen that this is not a camouflaged prototype but a series copy, which should be shown between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

From a stylistic point of view, the differences inAbarth 500 electric Compared to its sister brand Fiat, especially in the lower part of the bumper, which has a new central air intake and two sides, with an unprecedented texture. They do not change the shape of the hood and headlights. Other novelties are Abarth lettering, which introduces a new style (we saw in Pulse for Brazil, over here to know more).

Technical specifications of the deviceAbarth 500 electricHowever, it’s easy to imagine more peak power and higher torque, resulting in a better 0-to-100 speed. Increased performance could be driven by software optimization rather than a next-generation powertrain. Being Abarth they shouldn’t be missing out pendants Customized for this model e brakes a plus.

The emotional component was not neglected either. In this case, the Abarth brand summoned the “abartists”, who would have to Choose the sound Who will release the car through a survey on social media (over here to know more).

