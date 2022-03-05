March 5, 2022

A2, opposite new to Omag Marignano: Slovakian Romana Kriskova

And the Romana KriskovaSlovak National Junior and Senior, to join the teamUmag Marignano. She was born on May 2, 1993, and graduated in Sociology in 2016 with a master’s degree as well. Kreskova, for excellent skills, played in Slovakia, USA, France, Turkey and the first part of this season in Romania in Dacia MayovineThe team that came from.

Last summer, he was part of Marco Finoglio’s team with the Slovakian national team at the European Championship. Breathing the air of volleyball in the family Since his brother, Thomas, also played volleyball at a professional level (in the Czech Republic and for the Slovak national team). In 2020, she was appointed by Volalto Caserta for the Championship A1 . series. Bargaining participation due to the bells not being recorded.

Reached by phone Below are his first statements as New player from Romania: “I decided to come to Italy for the high level of volleyball. Italy breathes and lives for volleyball and playing in such an environment would be really important to me. I follow the league and have recently started following the club. I think I can help the team achieve its goals. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates, coaches and fans from San Giovanni in Marino“.

