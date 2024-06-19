A year of record temperatures: NASA confirms

According to NASA, May 2024 was the hottest on record in modern history and marked a full year of record temperatures.

According to NASAMay 2024 was the warmest May on record in modern history and marked a full year of record temperatures. In fact, global average temperatures have reached 20% over the past 12 months Record levels Per month.

“It is clear that we are facing a climate crisis,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson explained. “Communities in several places across the United States — such as Arizona, California, and Nevada — and around the world are experiencing abnormally high heat in unprecedented numbers. NASA and the Biden-Harris administration recognize the urgent need to protect our planet. “We are providing critical climate data to improve lives and livelihoods.” And benefit all of humanity.”

The reason for these record temperatures

https://www.passioneastronomia.it/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/gistemp-lines-rotate-2024-spanish.mp4

The record temperature series is consistent with a warming trend caused primarily by human activities of greenhouse gas emissions. This trend has become evident over the past four decades, and the past 10 consecutive years have been the 10 warmest years since records began in the late 19th century.

“We’re seeing more warm days, warmer months, and more warm years,” said Kate Calvin, NASA’s chief scientist and climate advisor. “We know that these temperature increases are caused by our greenhouse gas emissions and are affecting people and ecosystems around the world.”

NASA analysis

In NASA’s analysis, the core temperature is set to several decades or more, typically 30 years. The average global temperature over the past 12 months was 1.30°C higher than the 20th century baseline (1951 to 1980). This is just over 1.5°C higher than the late 19th century average.

To calculate global temperatures, NASA scientists collect data from thousands of weather stations on Earth. They also use tools placed on ships and ocean buoys. This raw data is analyzed using methods that take into account the varying distances between temperature stations around the world and the effects of urban heat that can affect the calculations.

source