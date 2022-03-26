A year before the baptism of the new age of Ridolfi. Resumption of flights at Forli Airport

The time to teach is 13:30. A minute plus, a minute minus, in fact, that hour on the last Sunday of March will agree to the resumption of commercial activity at Ridolphi Airport, about a year after the baptism of the resumption of air activity in Forli, on the condition of the outbreak of the epidemic of Covid-19. The tires of Albanian airline Albawings’ Boeing 737-800 will rest on the asphalt of Romagna Airport, which will depart from Tirana Airport at 12 noon and land on the runway via Seganti 90 minutes later.

After a short layover, Boeing will depart for Tirana at 2.10pm, with the destination time set at 3.15pm. The Italian-Albanian route will have a fortnightly frequency: in fact, in addition to Sunday, the connection will also be active on Thursdays, departing from Tirana at 12.50 and arriving in Forli at 14.20, returning with departure at 15 (starting from 70, 49 EUR) and down at 16.25. The route, by taking a look at the gate at Forli Airport, is guaranteed at least until October 27.

For other destinations, there is no news, although the end of the state of emergency for the covid-19 pandemic set for March 31 may open new connections. At the moment, it is not possible to book connections with Catania and Palermo, of the company Lumiwings, which has temporarily suspended activity pending a positive development of the epidemic, while saying “soon” for European destinations such as London, Paris and Munich.

The first two planes were announced by Ego Airways, which is no longer flying. This is the company that last year secured connections with Catania, Comiso, Cagliari, Olbia, Lamezia Terme, Ibiza and Mykonos. Instead, the carrier was Air Dolomiti for Munich, but at the moment this destination cannot be booked.

Unfortunately, the covid-19 pandemic has halted the ambitions of Ridolfi and FA Srl, which strongly believes in the relaunch of the mercurial airport which at the end of March 2021 led to the revival of air communications. Despite the undesirable effects of the virus, Forli still saw more than 29,000 passengers pass through Seganti in 2021. Looking at data from Assaeroporti, which takes care of statistics for 41 major Italian airports, updated as of December, Ridolfi has seen 1, 322 flights, carrying 29,818 passengers.