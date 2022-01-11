A wave of tax notifications

A barrage of compliance letters is on the way to counteract anomalies found in reported income for 2017. Letters from the so-called friendly tax office started by the Revenue Agency at the end of 2021 and will continue nonstop throughout 2022 which is likely to be annual tax compliance. The dispatch program is implemented directly through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). And the references contained in the “ItaliaDomani” report prepared by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which indicates the timetable of interventions, including in the financial sphere, in the implementation of the PNRR.

Indeed, significant reforms to compliance letters are expected in the second and fourth quarters of 2022: new provisions should come into effect by June to encourage compliance with relevant tax obligations (some letters will likely become enforceable) and by December they will have started. will be increased. Messages were sent by 20% compared to 2019. However, the targets are not limited to this, again in the fourth quarter of 2022, messages with false positives will have to be reduced by 5% and revenue associated with the friend increased by the tax authorities by 15%. The letter performance bar is rising again in 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the number of compliance letters should increase by 40% compared to 2019 and the resulting related revenue should grow 30%.

New year, new tests. In addition to the tax friend, the request to declassify the field of electronic invoice description also comes from the Ministry of Economy. Should the veil of privacy fall on this data (the so-called integrated), new methods are already being worked on to identify cases of under-billing and outright evasion. For incoming VAT figures, check for inconsistency between the amount billed and the type of asset sold, incorrect application of VAT exemptions, failure to allocate costs inherent in the business and unconsolidated management of the warehouse inventory cycle.

For individuals, on the other hand, the dawn of a 4.0 profit scale is expected. The Revenue Agency will have all taxpayer consumption data and this will allow them to concretely assess whether the subject of the service falls within that which is a manifestation of spending ability, both in terms of consumption and investment.

At the moment, data containing a description of operations or the nature, quality and quantity of goods and services billed by the Guardia di Finanza and the Revenue Agency cannot be used without the prior opinion of the Privacy Guarantor.

As required by Article 1 Paragraph 5bis of Legislative Decree 127/2015, electronic invoice files are stored until December 31 of the eighth year after the reference declaration has been submitted or until any provisions are made.

The data stored by the Guardia di Finanza may be used in carrying out the tasks of the Economic and Financial Police (Article 2, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 68/01 (Prevention and Investigation of Tax Violations) and by the Revenue Agency and the Guardia di Finanza for risk analysis and control activities for tax purposes.

Giuliano Mandulici