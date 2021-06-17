June 17, 2021

A video clip shows that the game is not yet in production – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 17, 2021

On the occasion of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended exhibition, Ninja Theory released a new one Video From Senua saga: Hellblade 2 To update players on workflow. Basically, production has not started yet. So we can say that the game is still in pre-production. Before the video was shown, it was determined that everything it contained was inevitably in the works (as can be easily verified by looking at it, since most of the sequences also show the engine interface). So there is nothing final.

From what you can understand by looking at it, this is the most ambitious project ever made by Ninja Theory, which does a great job of environmental construction, with high-resolution reconnaissance and surveying, with the help of Epic Games, the software house inUnreal Engine 5, the motor chosen to make it move.

We’ll hardly see the saga of Senua: Hellblade 2 in 2022. It’s likely to be released in 2023, if all goes well. The only certainty, at the moment, is that it’s an infinitely more ambitious project than the first Hellblade, and so the two titles can’t be compared from a production standpoint.

For the rest, we remind you that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is in development for Xbox Series X and PC.

