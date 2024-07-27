Saturday, July 27, 2024
Search
World

“A toy soldier stands at attention” – Il Tiempo

By: Samson Paul

Date:

Kamala Harris also received a recent strong endorsement. After the nominations of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, the vice presidential candidacy was also officially backed by America’s most popular Democratic couple: Michelle and Barack Obama. The endorsement was announced on Friday in a video showing Harris receiving a phone call from the former presidential couple. “We called to say that Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to support you and do everything we can to get you out of this election and into the Oval Office,” the former White House tenant told Harris, who was captured on video. He called backstage at a campaign event, followed by a Secret Service agent. The matter was discussed on La7’s Inwave Politics and Current Affairs program.

Obama family backs Harris and Cerno: Nickname? Big Nibble

“Aren’t you worried about your Trump?” This was the provocation that host Luca Tellez launched at Pietro Senaldi. The co-director of Libero was direct: “Don’t worry. Nothing would change for me at all if one or the other won. I would say two things. It is clear that Biden has already lost and therefore had to take a step back and that anything was better than him. Biden killed himself, even the Democrats realized it.” The second point “regarding this ad” – he continued while watching the video of Kamala Harris and the Obamas – “it looks like a toy soldier standing at attention to me. I acted like a follower. Respect, standing at attention. These endorsements are from VIPs and I don’t know how much they benefit from them. Trump’s strength lies precisely in the fact that he doesn’t have VIPs by his side. It is clear that he has to remake his image, even a few weeks ago he was lower than Biden and added: “It would definitely be worse.”

See also  In Italy, Ferragni and De Lillis are in the lead



Previous article
First weekend of red-sticker summer evacuation amid heat and drought warning – News
Next article
Three games have been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in August so far, and possibly two more big ones too

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska