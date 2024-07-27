“A toy soldier stands at attention” – Il Tiempo





Kamala Harris also received a recent strong endorsement. After the nominations of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, the vice presidential candidacy was also officially backed by America’s most popular Democratic couple: Michelle and Barack Obama. The endorsement was announced on Friday in a video showing Harris receiving a phone call from the former presidential couple. “We called to say that Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to support you and do everything we can to get you out of this election and into the Oval Office,” the former White House tenant told Harris, who was captured on video. He called backstage at a campaign event, followed by a Secret Service agent. The matter was discussed on La7’s Inwave Politics and Current Affairs program.





“Aren’t you worried about your Trump?” This was the provocation that host Luca Tellez launched at Pietro Senaldi. The co-director of Libero was direct: “Don’t worry. Nothing would change for me at all if one or the other won. I would say two things. It is clear that Biden has already lost and therefore had to take a step back and that anything was better than him. Biden killed himself, even the Democrats realized it.” The second point “regarding this ad” – he continued while watching the video of Kamala Harris and the Obamas – “it looks like a toy soldier standing at attention to me. I acted like a follower. Respect, standing at attention. These endorsements are from VIPs and I don’t know how much they benefit from them. Trump’s strength lies precisely in the fact that he doesn’t have VIPs by his side. It is clear that he has to remake his image, even a few weeks ago he was lower than Biden and added: “It would definitely be worse.”







