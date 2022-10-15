A space odyssey at the space station

Samantha Cristoforetti has become very Italian, lately Commander of the International Space StationTaking cosplay to a new level. His latest video combines science and pop culture revelations thanks to an adaptation and scene from the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

In the famous 1968 Stanley Kubrick movie, a flight attendant aboard the Pan Am space plane can be seen wearing a Velcro shoes that keep them attached to the ground For the vehicle while in a state of microgravity (you can click here Observe the scene in question on YouTube).

“I should have known…but is it really possible to walk in space with velcro shoes?asks Cristoforetti on Twitter. The answer was not long in coming, and on October 8, Astro Samantha posted an Oscar-worthy video: Yes, it is possible to walk in space – or at least inside the International Space Station – with Velcro shoes, as long as you’re not in a hurry.

You can watch the video in question, as always, at the bottom of the news.

The astronaut didn’t miss a thing and he did Even wearing Kubrick’s theme costume. In short, this is a real and great example of how to spread science and make people love it. And Samantha Cristoforetti, from this point of view, is a real expert because she is TikToker became the first space in the world.